byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Up 15.2% in October

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,909. byNordic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in byNordic Acquisition by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

