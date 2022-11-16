Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anup Marda purchased 50,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cabaletta Bio news, CFO Anup Marda acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger purchased 141,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 212,873 shares of company stock worth $210,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 4.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CABA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,213. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.