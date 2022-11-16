Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

