Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,632 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

