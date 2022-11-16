Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

BDX stock opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

