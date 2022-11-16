Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

