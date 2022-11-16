Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

