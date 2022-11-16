Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 5.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,235. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $104.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.83.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.