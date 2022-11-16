Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,247. The company has a market cap of $150.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

About Caledonia Mining

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

