Calfrac Well Services (CFW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Calfrac Well Services (TSE: CFW):

11/3/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Calfrac Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

11/3/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50.

11/3/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50.

11/2/2022 – Calfrac Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.08. 80,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,812. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$276.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total transaction of C$1,771,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,440,768.34. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,894,870.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

