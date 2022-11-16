Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,590,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 47,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Camber Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 44,456,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,635,313. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Camber Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Camber Energy by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camber Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Camber Energy by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

