Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,590,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 47,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 44,456,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,635,313. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.98.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.
