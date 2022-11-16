Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $696.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

