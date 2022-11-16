Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.92% of Camden National worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth $33,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 24.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $627.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.