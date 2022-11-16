Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 28,999 shares.The stock last traded at $43.30 and had previously closed at $43.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $630.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Camden National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth $33,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Camden National during the first quarter worth $2,217,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 24.7% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.