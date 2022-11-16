Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.47

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 59174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Canaan Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $586.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $246.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

