Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/14/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$59.50 to C$56.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.25 to C$54.50.

10/20/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$59.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CAR.UN traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.76. 234,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,575. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.91. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$60.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

