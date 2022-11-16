Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.62

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.62 and traded as low as C$34.86. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.92, with a volume of 2,032,339 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

