Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Cano Health stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

