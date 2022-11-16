Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cano Health traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 53410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cano Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in Cano Health by 47.7% in the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Price Performance
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Read More
