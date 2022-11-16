Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cano Health traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 53410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cano Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in Cano Health by 47.7% in the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Price Performance

About Cano Health

The stock has a market cap of $973.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.