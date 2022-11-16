Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Canoo Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of GOEVW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Canoo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

