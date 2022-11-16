Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 41,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

