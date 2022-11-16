Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 41,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.