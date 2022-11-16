Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 41,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

