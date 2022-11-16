Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,298 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. 31,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,007. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

