Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

IBM stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $144.28. 51,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

