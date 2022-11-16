Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 395 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,171,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 247,114 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 6,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,570. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

