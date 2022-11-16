Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 409 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. 29,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

