Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $988,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 41,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,239. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

