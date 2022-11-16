Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. 18,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,245. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

