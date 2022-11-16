Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 77 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after acquiring an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after acquiring an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

COO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.25. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

