Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $15.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,037. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

