Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 369 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.72. 208,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $215.97.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

