Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.71

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.71 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 49.90 ($0.59). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.59), with a volume of 8,877 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.82) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.67. The stock has a market cap of £87.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Featured Stories

