Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Senior Officer Sells C$36,285.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
CJ opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.96.
Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 14.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.