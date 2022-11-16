Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Senior Officer Sells C$36,285.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35.

CJ opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CJ. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

