Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) versus Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -32.28% -15.26% -8.36% Momentive Global -26.84% -37.13% -12.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $267.12 million 0.59 -$128.57 million ($3.02) -1.58 Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.68 -$123.25 million ($0.86) -9.30

This table compares Cardlytics and Momentive Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Momentive Global has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cardlytics has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cardlytics and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 2 2 1 0 1.80 Momentive Global 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.73%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $28.79, indicating a potential upside of 259.82%. Given Momentive Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Summary

Momentive Global beats Cardlytics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

