CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTBC. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $28,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,662.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $178,380. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $258,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

