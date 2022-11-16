Cari L. Jaroslawsky Buys 732 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Cari L. Jaroslawsky bought 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $10,958.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,958.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rand Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Rand Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rand Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Rand Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.