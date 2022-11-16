Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 751,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

