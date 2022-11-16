Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrefour from €21.00 ($21.65) to €17.50 ($18.04) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €22.00 ($22.68) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 300,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.