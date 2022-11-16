Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

