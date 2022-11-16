Cartesi (CTSI) Market Cap Tops $68.18 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $68.18 million and $4.88 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,119,016 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

