Cartesi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.65 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $68.97 million and $8.65 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,243,716 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

