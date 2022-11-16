Cartier Iron Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, November 18th (OTCMKTS:CRTIF)

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, November 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CRTIF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,327. Cartier Iron has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Cartier Iron Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

