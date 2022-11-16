Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Gregory B. Sullivan Buys 8,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Carvana Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE CVNA opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $304.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.