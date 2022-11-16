Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Gregory B. Sullivan Buys 8,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $304.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.5% in the third quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

