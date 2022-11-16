Carvana Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.26) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.57) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Argus assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

CVNA stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $304.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

