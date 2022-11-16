Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $256.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Casey’s General Stores traded as high as $239.52 and last traded at $239.22, with a volume of 612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.41.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.63.
Insider Activity
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
