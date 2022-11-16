Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $294.09 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,292,108,076 coins and its circulating supply is 10,508,985,597 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,290,554,445 with 10,507,539,713 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02903389 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,402,902.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

