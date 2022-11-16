Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. 430,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

