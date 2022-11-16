Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. 118,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $120.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

