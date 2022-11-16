Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $185.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

