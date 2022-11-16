Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 266,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,774. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

