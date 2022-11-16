Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,122,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 1,092,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

